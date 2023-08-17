MUFG is wary of Bank of Japan intervention in the yen, citing USD tailwinds (from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes specifically) and JGB yields.

The short-term bias remains favourable for the Dollar and the minutes and the data support that view.

The further strengthening of the Dollar has brought USD/JPY into the danger zone for intervention to halt the move higher. Resistance to a higher USD/JPY could at least involve allowing the 10-year JGB yield to drift further higher. You cannot fight a weaker Yen and higher yields in a credible manner.

From an intra-day low on 28th July, USD/JPY is 8 big figures higher so this move is of a scale that could justify action.

Since the note USD/JPY has dribbled a little lower, a stay of execution.

ps. JPY alert: The clear signals to watch for imminent Bank of Japan FX yen intervention

---

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is the world's second-largest bank holding company and second largest public company in Japan.