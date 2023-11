Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Uchida

won't comment on FX levels

says the BOJ aims for price rises accompanied by wage hikes

Also,

BOJ Director-General of Monetary Affairs Dept Masaki:

doesn't see long-term interest rates to 'greatly' exceed 1% even with rising pressure

BoJ's Uchida

This follows the overnight drop in USD/JPY:

This from earlier would be yen positive at the margin