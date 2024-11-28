Bank of Korea cut benchmark interest rates for a second straight meeting in a surprise move:

  • first time since 2009 the central bank cut interest rates for two consecutive meetings
  • BoK also lowered its forecasts for economic growth and inflation

South Korean won, bond yields weakened. KOSPI caught a wee bid.

More from the BoK now:

  • The Bank of Korea will thoroughly assess the impact of the base rate cut on inflation, growth, and financial stability.
  • Consumption is expected to continue a moderate recovery.
  • Exports growth is likely to fall.
  • The Bank of Korea will assess trade-offs among policy variables in determining the pace of further cuts.
  • The pace of economic recovery will depend on consumption, the trade environment, and IT exports.
  • It is important to remain cautious concerning the potential for high exchange rate volatility.
  • The won-to-dollar FX rate has risen considerably.
  • Inflation has maintained a stabilization trend.
  • The future path of inflation will be affected by FX movements, oil prices, economic growth, and public utility cost adjustments.
USDKRW 10 minute candles 2