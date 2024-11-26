34 of 38 economists expect the Bank of Korea to hold its base rate at 3.25% at the November 28 meeting.
- 4 expect a 25 bps cut
The info comes via a Reuters survey.
The strength of the USD against the won is cited as a reason for the Bank to hold:
- "expected to force the Bank of Korea to pause its easing cycle, which only started last month"
- "despite inflation remaining below the 2% target since August and risks to an economy that narrowly avoided a recession last quarter, economists said the central bank would prefer to wait a few more months before restarting its easing cycle"