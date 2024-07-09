South Korea's central bank Governor Rhee Chang-yong spoke in a parliamentary session:

said the Bank will consider trade-offs among the recent disinflation trend, growth and financial stability for future monetary policy operations

I'm not sure what 'trade-offs' he is referring to.

More:

disinflation was expected to continue after recent positive signs

noted a pick-up in household debt growth

noted also heightened volatility in foreign exchange markets

The Bank of Korea is expected to keep its policy rate on hold at a 15-year high of 3.50% on Thursday and through the third quarter of 2024, before a 25-basis-point cut in the final quarter.