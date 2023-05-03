Bank of Korea Governor Rhee
interviewed on CNBC, highlights:
- A little bit premature to talk about policy pivot
- Time to wait and see given still high core inflation
- Not expects advanced economies to continue fast rate hikes given financial instability concerns
- We are careful because of large FX volatility
- Expects pressure on won to be softer than before given US rate policy projection
- US. Banking sector stress had little impact in South Korea due to different business structure
- Not very much worried about debt default risks