Bank of Korea Governor Rhee

interviewed on CNBC, highlights:

  • A little bit premature to talk about policy pivot
  • Time to wait and see given still high core inflation
  • Not expects advanced economies to continue fast rate hikes given financial instability concerns
  • We are careful because of large FX volatility
  • Expects pressure on won to be softer than before given US rate policy projection
  • US. Banking sector stress had little impact in South Korea due to different business structure
  • Not very much worried about debt default risks
bank of korea 22 November 2022