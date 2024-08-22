In its statement the Bank dropped the phrase 'sufficient period of time' in saying it will maintain a restrictive policy stance. Giving a clue that cuts are on the horizon. but not today.

  • The South Korean economy has continued divergence between domestic demand and exports.
  • Growth will be affected by the IT industry and recovery in consumption.
  • The South Korean economy is expected to continue a moderate growth trend.
  • South Korean inflation is likely to continue its slowing trend.
  • The inflation path will be influenced by global oil prices, foreign exchange movements, and food prices.
  • The Bank of Korea will examine the proper timing of rate cuts.
  • It is essential to assess the impact of government measures concerning the housing market.
  • The Bank of Korea will monitor household debt growth.
  • The Bank of Korea will monitor Seoul housing prices.
  • The Bank of Korea will thoroughly assess trade-offs among inflation, growth, and financial stability.
  • Confidence is greater that inflation will converge on the target level.

Headlines via Reuters

South Korea seoul