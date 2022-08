Base rate to 2.5% (from 2.25%)

Forecast revisions from the Bank:

lowers 2022 growth outlook from 2.7% to 2.6%

growth forecast for 2023 is 2.1%

raises 2022 inflation outlook from 4.5% to 5.2%

2023 CPI forecast is 3.7%

