Bank of Korea (BOK) will increase short-term liquidity measures starting Wednesday

Will loosen collateral policies in repo operation to ease any bond market jitters.

Will deploy various measures to stabilize FX market as needed

Will make any special loans available to inject funds into markets if needed.

The Authorities are doing all they can to stabilize markets and flows after the martial law threat.

South Korea's Kospi still remains under pressure with index down -46.1 a points or -1.86% at 2453.69.