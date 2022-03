The Bank of Mexico hiked by 50 bps to 6.50% in a unanimous decision. Earlier today, Mexican President Lopez-Obrador said the central bank had hiked rates by 50 bps to 6.50% but that hadn't been announced yet. The majority of economists were looking for a 50 bps hike and it was largely priced in but some were looking for 25 bps.

USD/MXN fell earlier on the leak and has been steady since.