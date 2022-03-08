Bank of Russia says customers with  foreign currency  accounts are limited to withdrawing a maximum of USD 10,000. This will be in place until September 9.

  • for withdrawals of amounts greater than this the balance must be taken in rouble
  • regardless of what currency clients hold in their accounts the withdrawal will be paid in USD
  • banks will not be permitted to sell foreign currency to citizens until this temporary order expires.

Y'all remember when tyranny was being asked to wear a mask at the supermarket? Good times.

ps. Rouble notes are handly as kindling.

Elvira Nabiullina is Governor of the Central Bank of Russia:

