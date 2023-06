Bank of Spain´s governor, and hence a European Central Bank monetary policy maker on the Bank's Governing Council, Pablo Hernández de Cos is speaking on 13 June 2023:

will take part in the “45 años de la Economía Española 1978-2023” event to celebrate the 45th Anniversary of Cinco Días.

at 1000 GMT/ 0600 US Eastern time.

Cinco Dias is the oldest newspaper of the Spanish economic press.