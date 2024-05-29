Bank of Mexico (Banxico) forecasts average annual headline inflation in Q4 2024 at 4.0% from prior estimate of 3.5%

Bank of Mexico forecasts average annual core inflation in Q4 2024 at 3.8% from prior estimate of 3.5%

Bank of Mexico forecasts average annual headline inflation in Q4 2025 at 3.0% from prior estimate of 3.1%

Bank of Mexico forecasts average annual core inflation in Q4 2025 at 3.0% from prior estimate of 3.1%

Bank of Mexico forecasts annual GDP growth in 2024 at 2.4% from prior estimate of 2.8%

Bank of Mexico forecasts annual GDP growth in 2025 at 1.5% from prior estimate of 1.5%

Headline inflation seen converging to 3% target in Q4 2025

Although Mexican economy is expected to resume higher growth rate in the coming quarters, it is necessary to strengthen the foundations to promote greater long-term growth in a sustainable manner

Board will closely monitor the inflationary pressures, as well as all the factors that affect the expected trajectory of inflation and expectations

Board will evaluate inflationary outlook to discuss adjustments in the reference rate

Although the inflationary outlook continues being complex and uncertain, it is expected that in the coming quarters the disinflationary process in Mexico will keep advancing

Risks to growth of economic activity remain balanced

Looking at the USDMXN, the price today moved back above the 100-day MA at 16.8939. That is the first break above since May 10. Closing above today would be the first since May 3.