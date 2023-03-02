This is via the folks at eFX.
Barclays Research sees a scope for further USD strength in the near-term before drifting lower into year-end.
- "The disinflation narrative is under question and the market has increased the probability of a 50bp hike in March. The market (and the Fed) remains data dependent, and will focus on the key employment report next week," Barclays notes.
- "Although our views are for the dollar to normalize to fair value by end 2023 (e.g. towards 1.12 vs EUR); in the near term, the risks are for further dollar strength," Barclays adds.
Barclays mention the upcoming US jobs report, "Next week". The non-farm payroll report is usually the first Friday of each month, so what is the next NFP due on the second Friday of March? Glad you asked, check this out: