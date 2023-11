Via Reuters info:

Barclays expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to deliver a 25 basis point interest rate increase in January 2024

earlier had expected a rate hike in December 2023

softer-than-expected October employment data

dovish Fed commentary

"We continue to think the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) will need to proceed with additional tightening and will have to maintain a higher rate path than expected by the market, with no rate cut prior to September 2024"