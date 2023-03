The European Central Bank policy meeting is today

statement due at 1315 GMT, 9.15am US Eastern time

Lagarde's news conference follows a half hour later

Analysts tossed up three scenarios:

pause, at 20% probaility

+50bp, also at 20% probability

+25bp, a 60% probaility

Given financial market stability concerns but also the ECB's continued effort to subdue inflation analysts have settled on a +25bp rate hike.

European Central Bank President Lagarde