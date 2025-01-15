Yesterday we had Bank of Japan deputy governor Himino speaking:

In my Asia wrap (first link above) I said I wondered aloud at the strange (up) response on Himino's remarks. The Europe wrap has more from him, where he was more less dovish. UBS agree - he 'lacked dovishness'.

Barclays, meanwhile think January is too early for a hike from the BoJ. Analysts at the bank expect a Bank of Japan rate hike in March and October 2025, with rates eventually climbing to 0.75%.