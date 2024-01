A note from Barclays analysts on Friday in which they now forecast the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to cut the Fed Funds rate by 25bp at the March meeting. Barclays were previously forecasting the first cut to come in June.

Fed officials continue to send mixed messages, the latest was from Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester

Mester gets an FOMC vote in 2024 (she's pictured in column 1, row 1 above)