CNBC refer to a note from Barclays. Analysts at the bank assert that the US jobs markets is "showing no sign of the rapid deterioration that would call for a 50bp Fed cut this month".

The forecast is for FOMC rate cuts of 25bp at the next three meetings:

September 17 and 18

November 6 and 7

December 17 and 18

and then for three quarterly rate cuts in 2025.