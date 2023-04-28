A note via Barclays saying that the yen is set to resume its status as a safe haven currency after the dominance of the USD.
- “yen is regaining its allure as a safe haven as the BOJ mulls an end to YCC and the global inflation and energy shock of 2022 fades"
- "We expect USD/JPY to decline over the coming year, towards 123 in Q1 24."
Yen headwinds have included higher energy prices and a worsening rate differential ... but as energy prices fall and the global hiking cycle slows yen selling pressure should diminish
- “If global economic conditions deteriorate to the point that the BOJ shies away from YCC revisions, we would expect other central banks to begin easing,"
- “Yen strength will then be driven by tightening rate differentials and appreciation pressures could actually intensify, pushing USD/JPY below 120."
---
Meanwhile, we have the BOJ still to come today.
Earlier:
And, previews:
- BOJ meet this week - preview - YCC to be abandoned but not until July
- BOJ meeting preview - Deutsche Bank expect a policy revision, 3 scenarios
- Has BOJ Gov Ueda dismissed any change to YCC at this week's policy meeting? Looks like it
Uea press conference will follow at 0630 GMT,0130 US Eastern time.