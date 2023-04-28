A note via Barclays saying that the yen is set to resume its status as a safe haven currency after the dominance of the USD.

“yen is regaining its allure as a safe haven as the BOJ mulls an end to YCC and the global inflation and energy shock of 2022 fades"

"We expect USD/JPY to decline over the coming year, towards 123 in Q1 24."

Yen headwinds have included higher energy prices and a worsening rate differential ... but as energy prices fall and the global hiking cycle slows yen selling pressure should diminish

“If global economic conditions deteriorate to the point that the BOJ shies away from YCC revisions, we would expect other central banks to begin easing,"

“Yen strength will then be driven by tightening rate differentials and appreciation pressures could actually intensify, pushing USD/JPY below 120."

Meanwhile, we have the BOJ still to come today.

Uea press conference will follow at 0630 GMT,0130 US Eastern time.