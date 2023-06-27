Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate hikes seeping through the jobs markets it would seem. Barclays say they have assessed:
- Alternative data from US employee profiles send cautious warning signals that the US labor market is not as strong as it was last year
- the total tally of employees from our alternative data appears to have peaked in Jan′23, and has declined slowly since
- In fact, net inflows for various job categories have turned negative for a few categories and have been growing less strongly in others
Barclays say that there is a “reluctance” by firms to hire, or fire, workers, and further that workers are unwilling to quit their current jobs.
A cooling jobs markets has implications for the Federal Reserve ahead, blessing the pressure for 'higher for longer'.