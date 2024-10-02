- US debt level is a concern in the long term
- Worried price pressure could get 'stuck' next year
- Sees two further quarter-point cuts this year as a 'reasonable path' if economy evolves as expected
- Expects unemployment and inflation to stay roughly stable for the rest of this year
- Sees renewed tight labor and demand spurred by Fed rate cuts as possibly keeping inflation lodged above 2% next year
- Current rate cuts a proper recalibration of policy, but full normalization would require inflation to hit 2%
Translation: He's willing to cut for awhile but won't cut to 3.00-3.50% until inflation hits 2%. Given the cadence of Fed cuts, there is plenty of time to cut before we get there.