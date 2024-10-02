US debt level is a concern in the long term

Worried price pressure could get 'stuck' next year

Sees two further quarter-point cuts this year as a 'reasonable path' if economy evolves as expected

Expects unemployment and inflation to stay roughly stable for the rest of this year

Sees renewed tight labor and demand spurred by Fed rate cuts as possibly keeping inflation lodged above 2% next year

Current rate cuts a proper recalibration of policy, but full normalization would require inflation to hit 2%

Translation: He's willing to cut for awhile but won't cut to 3.00-3.50% until inflation hits 2%. Given the cadence of Fed cuts, there is plenty of time to cut before we get there.