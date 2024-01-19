Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr
- participates in a discussion on "Bank Regulation" before the Responsible AI Symposium: Advancing a Blueprint for Tech Equity"
- at 1800 GMT, 1300 US Eastern time
Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly
- participates in a fireside chat before the event, "A Future Outlook: Innovation & Economic Growth in San Diego"
- 2115 GMT, 1615 US Eastern time
I suspect Daly will have something to say on her policy outlook in any Q&A.
Daly will be a voter this year, that's her in Column 1, Row 4.
As a Board Governor Barr has a vote at every FOMC meeting.