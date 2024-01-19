Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr

participates in a discussion on "Bank Regulation" before the Responsible AI Symposium: Advancing a Blueprint for Tech Equity"

at 1800 GMT, 1300 US Eastern time

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly

participates in a fireside chat before the event, "A Future Outlook: Innovation & Economic Growth in San Diego"

2115 GMT, 1615 US Eastern time

I suspect Daly will have something to say on her policy outlook in any Q&A.

Daly will be a voter this year, that's her in Column 1, Row 4.

As a Board Governor Barr has a vote at every FOMC meeting.