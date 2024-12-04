Beige Book

Economic activity rose slightly in most Districts

Three regions exhibited modest or moderate growth that offset flat or slightly declining activity in two others

Expectations for growth rose moderately across most geographies

Employment levels flat to slightly higher, hiring subdued amid low turnover

Wage growth softened to modest pace, except robust gains for entry-level and skilled trade positions

Price increases modest; firms report greater difficulty passing costs to customers

Consumer spending stable but price sensitivity increasing

Manufacturing activity mixed across regions

Commercial real estate markets showing signs of stabilization in some areas

Notable Details:

Prices "rose only at a modest pace" across Federal Reserve Districts

Insurance costs remain key inflation pressure point

Businesses stockpiling inventory ahead of potential import tariffs

Data center demand driving robust electricity usage growth

Outlook:

Business expectations for growth improved moderately

Most districts optimistic about demand increasing in coming months

Some uncertainty around potential trade/immigration policy changes

Firms cautious on hiring plans despite positive demand outlook

The prior report said economic activity was "little changed in nearly all Districts". Fed officials cited the Beige Book for the big Fed cut in September. This time, the survey is a tad more upbeat, at least going forward. I find it hard to see a gamechanger here though.