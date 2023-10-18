Beige Book

Consumer spending was mixed

Tourism activity continued to improve

Consumer credit quality was generally described as stable or healthy

Real estate conditions were little changed and the inventory of homes for sale remained low

Manufacturing activity was mixed, although contacts across multiple Districts noted an improving outlook for the sector

The near-term outlook for the economy was generally described as stable or having slightly weaker growth.

Expectations of firms for which the holiday shopping season is an important driver of sales were mixed.

Labor market tightness continued to ease across the nation

Prices continued to increase at a modest pace overall

Districts noted that input cost increases have slowed or stabilized for manufacturers but continue to rise for services sector firms

firms expect prices to increase the next few quarters, but at a slower rate than the previous few quarters

I thought we might see some more downcast commentary but it's not really here. It doesn't sound like the strong economy that the 5% Atlanta Fed GDPNow number highlights but it certainly doesn't sound like a recession is imminent and there are more signs that the manufacturing recession is ending.