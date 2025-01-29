Commonwealth Bank of Australia were already foreecasting an RBA February rate cut. The CPI data published data have further convinced them of that call. But it'll be a slow rate reduction path after that. In summAry from the bank's note after the data:

The headline CPI rose by 0.2%/qtr in Q4 24 and the annual rate stepped down to 2.4% (i.e. essentially atthe middle of theRBA’s target band).

The policy-relevant trimmed mean CPI increased by 0.5%/qtr and the annual rate eased to 3.2%.

The six-month annualised rate of underlying inflation dropped to 2.7%and is comfortably within the RBA’s target band.

We believe today’s inflation report will see the RBA commence normalising the cash rate with a 25bp rate reduction at the February Board meeting.

The pace of easing is likely to be gradual and we continue to expect one 25bp rate decrease each quarter in 2025 for an end year cash rate of 3.35% (broadly in line with the RBA’s assessment of the neutral cash rate)

