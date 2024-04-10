Kishida and Biden are speaking to the press now and Biden weighed in on inflation and monetary policy:

Inflation may delay rate cut

I don't know what the Fed will do

We have a plan to deal with inflation

Inflation news may delay rate cut but we will have a cut before year end

Here is exactly what he said, which isn't quite as strong as the headlines indicated:

"I do stand by my prediction that, before the year is out, there'll be a rate cut. This may delay it a month or so, I'm not sure of that, we don't know what the Fed is going to do for certain," Biden said.

As he's making a plan, he might want to consider this: