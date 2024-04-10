Kishida and Biden are speaking to the press now and Biden weighed in on inflation and monetary policy:
- Inflation may delay rate cut
- I don't know what the Fed will do
- We have a plan to deal with inflation
- Inflation news may delay rate cut but we will have a cut before year end
Here is exactly what he said, which isn't quite as strong as the headlines indicated:
"I do stand by my prediction that, before the year is out, there'll be a rate cut. This may delay it a month or so, I'm not sure of that, we don't know what the Fed is going to do for certain," Biden said.
As he's making a plan, he might want to consider this:
- US est deficit to GDP this year: 6.8%
- Canada est deficit to GDP this year: 1.8%
- US core CPI: +3.8% y/y
- Canada core CPI: +2.1% y/y