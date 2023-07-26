Reserve Bank of Australia meetings were easy, the first Tuesday of each month except for January. That 'first Tuesday of the month' will be the case for August, September, October, November and December 2023.

From 2024, changes are afoot! As part of the shifting the deckchairs on the Satanic RBA Review the Bank has moved to eight policy meetings a year.

2024 Reserve Bank Board meetings

5–6 February

18–19 March

6–7 May

17–18 June

5–6 August

23–24 September

4–5 November

9–10 December

