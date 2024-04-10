The US CPI report is due at 1230 GMT / 0830 US Eastern time:

Following this we have plenty to come from the Federal Reserve.

Times are in GMT / US Eastern time format:

1245 / 0845 Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman participates virtually in discussion on "Basel Capital Requirements" before the European Bank Executive Forum

1645 / 1245 Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin (virtually, from Richmond) and Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee (virtually, from Chicago) participate in "Reimagining Full Employment" panel

1800 / 1400 Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of March 19-20, 2024