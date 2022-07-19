The European Central Bank meeting is Thursday. Ahead of that though, today, Wednesday, 20 July 2022 brings Italian Prime Minister Draghi addressing the country's parliament.

Draghi offered his resignation to the President last week, but the President refused it:

President Sergio Mattarella rejected the resignation, telling Draghi to see if he can still find a majority in parliament willing to support him

Italian political instability is a risk for the euro, despite its decent rsie overnight on news the gas flows from Russia appear likely to continue.

Keep your eye on Italy today.

Draghi was head of the European Central Bank preceding Lagarde.