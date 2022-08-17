The minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) July meeting minutes are sandwiched between two speeches from Micelle Bowman of the Board of Governors.

9:30 am US NY time (1330 GMT) Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman speaks on "Technology, Innovation and Financial Services" before the VenCent Fintech Conference

2:00 pm NY time (1800 GMT) Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its July 26-27 meeting

2:20 pm NY time (1820 GMT) Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman speaks on "COVID-19 and the Role of Women in the U.S. Economy" before the Arkansas Women's Commission Meeting