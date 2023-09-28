Ackman has been on fire with his views of steadily rising rates.
Ackman is being interviewed on CNBC:
- Says shutdown will lead to data shutdown, it will be a dark period
- Inflation will be persistently high
- 30 year treasury can reach 5%
- Says he decided to buy Alphabet because the company was cheap
- “I'm very bullish on Ukraine post-war"
- “Would not be shocked to see 30-year rates though 5% barrier”
- Says he could see 10-year yield approach 5% in short term
- “Alphabet is our second-largest investment”