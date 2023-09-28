Ackman has been on fire with his views of steadily rising rates.

From last week:

From months ago:

Ackman is being interviewed on CNBC:

  • Says shutdown will lead to data shutdown, it will be a dark period
  • Inflation will be persistently high
  • 30 year treasury can reach 5%
  • Says he decided to buy Alphabet because the company was cheap
  • “I'm very bullish on Ukraine post-war"
  • “Would not be shocked to see 30-year rates though 5% barrier”
  • Says he could see 10-year yield approach 5% in short term
  • “Alphabet is our second-largest investment”
Bill Ackman