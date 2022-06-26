The annual report of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) was released on Sunday.

It makes for grim reading.

BIS general manager Agustín Carstens:

  • current combination of high inflation & historically high debt levels was unprecedented
  • “For too long, fiscal and monetary policy have been the go-to economic fix, resulting in debt-fuelled growth. These have now run out of road,”
  • “As monetary policy tightens, tensions with fiscal policy will emerge. As monetary normalisation gathers pace, growth rates will probably be closer to or even below interest rates”
