Rick Rieder is BlackRock's CIO of Global Fixed Income. He is still expecting a December Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) 25bp interest rate cut.

Rieder says that the current 4.5% to 4.75% target range Fed Funds rate is restrictive

After the cut in December Rieder expects the FOMC to pause

FOMC will assess the number of cuts and rate of cutting

Rieder expects at least 2 cuts in 2025 but not timing

Spoke with CNBC.