Reuters has the info of the appointment of Amin Nasser, the chief of the world's largest oil company Saudi Aramco to the board of the world's top asset manager, BlackRock.

as an independent director

Reuters says:

His expertise in the Middle East will fill the gap left by Bader Alsaad, chairman of the board of the Arab Fund for Economic & Social Development, who is not standing for reelection on BlackRock's board in 2024, the asset manager said on Monday.

Doesn't look like BlackRock will be doing too much dialling back of fossil fuel investment any time soon ;-)