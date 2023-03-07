A note from Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income at BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager. Info via Reuters report:

  • Fed could raise interest rates to 6%
  • and keep them there for an extended period of time

This follows Powell speaking on Tuesday US time:

Rieder:

The Reuters report also adds:

  • Goldman Sachs said in a note on Tuesday that it had raised its forecast for the so-called terminal rate by 25 basis points to a range of 5.5%-5.75%.

(GS have added in a +25bp hike in July to its forecast to take their terminal rate projection higher).

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meet on March 21 to 22.

