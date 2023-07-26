BlackRock preview what they expect from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) on Wednesday, 26 July 2023 and further ahead:

"Central banks are set to hike policy rates this week. Markets expect rate cuts to soon follow due to cooling inflation, whereas we see central banks holding tight"

“The Fed and European Central Bank will likely raise interest rates again this week. We see the Bank of Japan opting to keep policy loose to sustain inflation.”

"We favor U.S. inflation-linked bonds as markets underestimate inflation’s persistence."

FOMC announcement due at 2pm US Eastern time, Federal Reserve Chair Powell follows a half hour later