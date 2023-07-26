BlackRock preview what they expect from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) on Wednesday, 26 July 2023 and further ahead:
- "Central banks are set to hike policy rates this week. Markets expect rate cuts to soon follow due to cooling inflation, whereas we see central banks holding tight"
- “The Fed and European Central Bank will likely raise interest rates again this week. We see the Bank of Japan opting to keep policy loose to sustain inflation.”
- "We favor U.S. inflation-linked bonds as markets underestimate inflation’s persistence."
