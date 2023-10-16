BlackRock Investment Institute say that after being underweight long-term U.S. Treasuries since late 2020, as we saw the new macro regime heralding higher rates, they've tweaked their view:

U.S. 10-year yields at 16-year highs show they have adjusted a lot – but we don’t think the process is over.

We now turn tactically neutral as policy rates near their peak.

The next step is not overweight: we see investors demanding more compensation for bond risk and stay underweight on a long-run, strategic horizon.

We downgrade high grade credit further

And: