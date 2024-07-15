Rick Rieder is BlackRock chief investment officer of global fixed income.

He spoke with CNBC on his thoughts on Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate cuts to come, and why:

on inflation, he said the US is “at a place that is much more like 2019, much, much closer to normalcy”

On timing:

Said probably not in July - "I think the odds are low. It’s not impossible. You’ve gotten some data that would allow you to do it, I would do it”

“I think they’ll set up for a September cut.”

