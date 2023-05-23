Rick Rieder is chief investment officer of global fixed income at BlackRock. He was speaking at a BlackRock media event on Tuesday.
He expects to FOMC is likely to pause at its June meeting.
Reider says that while the U.S. economy is moderating it is showing resilience.
- resilient government, consumer spending, improving homebuilder data, low unemployment and more
- "I think the U.S. economy's in much better shape than people give [it] credit" for
- Says its possible it will not face a sharp slowdown
And added:
- "I've never seen so much money sitting in cash, and a lot of it" waiting for a debt ceiling resolution before being deployed