Rick Rieder is chief investment officer of global fixed income at BlackRock. He was speaking at a BlackRock media event on Tuesday.

He expects to FOMC is likely to pause at its June meeting.

Reider says that while the U.S. economy is moderating it is showing resilience.

resilient government, consumer spending, improving homebuilder data, low unemployment and more

"I think the U.S. economy's in much better shape than people give [it] credit" for

Says its possible it will not face a sharp slowdown

And added: