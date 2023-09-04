BlackRock’s chief investment officer in global fixed income Rick Rieder after the US jobs report on Friday:

“The Fed should be done. You can put your shoulder behind a bit more of interest-rate exposure than has been the case certainly over the last few months.”

Rieder says the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) can stop hiking now, although its set to hold rates high.

“26 million jobs ..." (created in the US over the past 3 years or so) " is like adding an economy the size of Australia or Taiwan (including every man, woman, and child),”

“Remarkably, 22 million people were hired between May 2020 and April 2022, and 11 million were added to the workforce from June 2021 to May 2023, as the economy has opened up massive amounts of roles for fulfillment,”

expects wage pressures to ease

should make the Fed feel more confident in “the permanence of lower levels of inflation,” so that it can slow or stop its interest-rate rises by year-end

