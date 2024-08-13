Chief operating officer of Balckstone spoke on CNBC on TRuesday:

US economy has been resilient

but now there are signs of a slow down

pointed specifically to weaker consumer sector

says with inflation coming down, including in rental housing, the Federal Reserve could help the economy with rate cuts

"... as this slowdown continues it gives the Fed room to cut to hopefully soften this blow”

Blackstone has specific concerns with the office property market, which he said has “more fundamental” issues than the rest of real estate"

Blackstone is an investment management company based in the US