This via Bloomberg (gated) on a response from US Treasury Secretary Yellen in a Q&A following here earlier speech.

“We are worried about a loss of adequate liquidity in the market,” Yellen said Wednesday in answering questions following a speech in Washington. The balance-sheet capacity of broker-dealers to engage in Treasuries market-making hasn’t expanded much, while the overall supply of Treasuries has climbed, she noted.

I think perhaps its not that much of a reason to be worried.

