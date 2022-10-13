This via Bloomberg (gated) on a response from US Treasury Secretary Yellen in a Q&A following here earlier speech.
- “We are worried about a loss of adequate liquidity in the market,” Yellen said Wednesday in answering questions following a speech in Washington. The balance-sheet capacity of broker-dealers to engage in Treasuries market-making hasn’t expanded much, while the overall supply of Treasuries has climbed, she noted.
I think perhaps its not that much of a reason to be worried.
---
Earlier from Yellen:
- US Treasury Secretary Yellen says attentive to the global repercussions of US policy
- US Treasury's Yellen would like to work with Congress on further digital asset regulation
- US Treasury Secretary Yellen says the US values the US dollar's reserve currency status
- US Treas Sec Yellen says Russia could profitably sell oil at prices circa $60 / barrel