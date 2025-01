Bloomberg with the report saying Bank of Japan officials see a good chance of an interest rate hike next week.

likely to hike rates at next weeks meeting (23 and 24 January)

likelihood the rate will be raised from 0.25%

unless there is a 'major rout in markets' following Trump's swearing in.

Bloomberg say the info comes from people familiar with the matter.

USD/JPY is down on the day already. Circa 155.60 as I post after lows around 155.23.