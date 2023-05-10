A Bloomberg sources report is out saying that some ECB members are saying a September hike may be needed.

The report sent the EURUSD back up toward the 100/200 hour moving averages at 1.1003 to 1.1008 area. The high price reached 1.10063, but has backed off again to 1.0992 (see 5 minute chart below with the overlay of the 100/200 hour MAs).

Key resistance continues to hold resistance.

The ECB has said that they still see higher rates with expectations still for a hike at the next meeting in June. However, spreading out to September is not expected.