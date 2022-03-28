ICYMI, from yesterday:
- BOJ offers to buy an unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs. USD/JPY pops.
- A slap in the face for the BOJ - says it received no bids for 10-year JGBs
- BOJ makes second offer today to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25%
- BOJ reaching desperation point to try and maintain yield curve control
Long story short:
- The BOJ announced a one-time fixed-rate purchase operation after the yield on 10-year JGBs hit 0.245%, approaching the BOJ's target ceiling of 0.25%
- The JGB 10yr yield fell to 0.24% ... the bank later announced it had no takers on its morning offer
- continued selling pressure lifted the yield to 0.25% later on Monday afternoon. The BOJ responded with a second offer and ultimately purchased 64.5 billion yen ($528 million) worth of JGBs.
- the yield refused to drop much, wich prompted the BOJ to announce the same purchase operation starting from Tuesday to Thursday
BNP analysts:
- If US rate hikes or a weak yen again exerts upward pressure on long rates, and the BOJ responds with another fixed-rate operation, it could trigger a negative spiral that further devalues the yen
USD/JPY update: