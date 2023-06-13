The US Federal Reserve Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement is due at 2pm US Eastern time, with Chair Powell's press conference following at 2.30pm.

BNP Paribas are in line with consensus, its pretty much unanimous, that the FOMC will leave Fed Funds unchanged at this meeting. The FOMC have ten consecutive hikes under their belt heading into this meeting.

BNP Paribas note on inflation that

persistent stickiness in the core will keep more hawkish Fed officials committed to additional policy tightening in July

