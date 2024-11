BNP Paribas are forecasting the Bank of Japan will hike rates at their December meeting (18 and 19).

says the BoJ will consider uncertaintes surrounding the new administration in the US (Trump will take office in January).

says a weaker yen could trigger a hike from the BoJ

the analysts expect the yen to weaken further if the Bank of Japan holds off on a hike

USD/JPY update, a bit of a reprieve for JPY: