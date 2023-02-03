A snippet from U.S. economist at Bank of America Securities Michael Gapen on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate hile this week and Powell's press conference:
- we continue to expect the Fed to lift its policy rate two more times in 25bp increments for a terminal target range of 5.0-5.25%
The 'but' is that the:
- FOMC communication raise a distinct risk that the Fed hikes once more in March and pauses at a target range of 4.75%-5.0%
Earlier, ICYMI:
- Federal Reserve hike rates by 25 basis points, as expected
- Powell opening statement: We have more work to do
- Powell Q&A: It is important that financial conditions reflect policy restraint in place
- Powell opens the door to rate cuts this year "if inflation comes down much faster"
- A comparison of the December 2022 FOMC statement to the February 2023 statement
- The full FOMC statement from the February 2023 Federal Reserve meeting
And, a small collection of responses:
- FOMC responses - inflation still high, more +25bp hikes ahead
- Forecast for a FOMC March meeting 25bp hike, then on hold at 4.875% the the end of 2023