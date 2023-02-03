A snippet from U.S. economist at Bank of America Securities Michael Gapen on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate hile this week and Powell's press conference:

we continue to expect the Fed to lift its policy rate two more times in 25bp increments for a terminal target range of 5.0-5.25%

The 'but' is that the:

FOMC communication raise a distinct risk that the Fed hikes once more in March and pauses at a target range of 4.75%-5.0%

