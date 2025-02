I posted earlier on views from Bank of America in Sydney:

Bloomberg is gated, adding a little more from BoA, in brief:

“We expect sticky inflation around the top of the target band will lead to a shallow cycle relative to peer economies and consensus.”

The RBA target band is, in a nutshell, 2 to 3%.

“Risks are skewed towards higher rates,”

forecasts three interest-rate cuts this year

terminal rate of 3.6%

Most expectations are for 4 cuts this year (rate to 3.35%).